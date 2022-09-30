Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE RQI opened at $11.05 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

