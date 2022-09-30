Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Down 2.9 %
RFI opened at $11.78 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI)
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.