Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 45,734 shares.The stock last traded at $94.97 and had previously closed at $92.86.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.
Colliers International Group Stock Down 4.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.94.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.
