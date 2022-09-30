Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 45,734 shares.The stock last traded at $94.97 and had previously closed at $92.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,166,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,895,000 after buying an additional 286,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,972,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,817,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 604,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,810,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,510,000 after buying an additional 23,091 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.