Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.38.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
Colliers International Group stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $89.50 and a one year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.94. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.