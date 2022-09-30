Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $89.50 and a one year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.94. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Colliers International Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

