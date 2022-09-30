Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 975,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.87. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

