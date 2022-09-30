Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 60,647 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $29,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 795,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,018,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

