Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 62,249 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,075,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,249 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $40,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. ADE LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 45,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 52,703 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PTLC opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75.

