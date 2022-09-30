Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 8,104 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $37,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,329,000 after buying an additional 149,496 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,308,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $207.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $206.04 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.96.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.