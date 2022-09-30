Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,478 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $33,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $63.40 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.