Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,913,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,745 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.93% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF worth $39,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWEQ stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

