Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $34.94 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 826,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,316 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $34,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Trading Down 2.0 %

Enbridge stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.