Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $36.42 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $3,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $61.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $165.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

