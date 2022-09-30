Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $37.43 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,205 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $37,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 129,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,546,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 344,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01.

