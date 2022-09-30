Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $38.24 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 688,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $38,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 49.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 36.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after buying an additional 160,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,435,000 after buying an additional 102,474 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

