Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $39.14 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,923 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $39,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,225,000 after purchasing an additional 272,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 503,485 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,319,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average is $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.