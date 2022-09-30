Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $33,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $183.88 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.84.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

