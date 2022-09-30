Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 817,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,174 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $35,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $42.12 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $63.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

