Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,123,032 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 702.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,282,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123,032 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $37,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $28.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

