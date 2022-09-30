Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,697 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850,642 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $27,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,343 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 19,854 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of HP by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 507,469 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 30,941 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,916 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $1,996,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of HP by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 208,699 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $25.04 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

