Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 66,610 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 673,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $32,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $50.84.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
