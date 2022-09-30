Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Community Financial Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Community Financial has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $41.93.
Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter.
Community Financial Company Profile
The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.
