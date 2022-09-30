Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Community Financial has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Community Financial by 82.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the first quarter worth $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

