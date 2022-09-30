Community Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (COMT)

Community Token (COMT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Community Token has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Community Token has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $13,604.00 worth of Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Community Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Community Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Community Token

Community Token launched on January 5th, 2022. Community Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Community Token is https://reddit.com/r/CommunityMetaverse. The official website for Community Token is www.communitymetaverse.space. Community Token’s official Twitter account is @com_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Community Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Community Token (COMT) it’s the official currency for all Community Metaverse products and systems (except in the Voting System).The total supply will be 1,000,000,000,000,000 (one quadrillion) tokens. Total commission on transactions – 4%: 1% tax – to the Development/Marketing Wallet 1% tax – as dividends for CVP holders through staking. Dividends will be sent to staking contracts and distributed between all holders who stake CVP 2% tax – will be redistributed between holdersCommunity Metaverse aims to present a truly transparent and fully community-driven ecosystem. Giving holders full authority to make decisions (through our Voting System) on which direction to take, and which products to create.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.