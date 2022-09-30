Comparing American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK)

American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Clean Resources Group and Zentek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Clean Resources Group N/A N/A -$1.13 million ($0.35) -6.29 Zentek $280,000.00 596.18 -$30.87 million ($0.13) -12.92

American Clean Resources Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Clean Resources Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Clean Resources Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Clean Resources Group and Zentek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Zentek has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Zentek’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zentek is more favorable than American Clean Resources Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of American Clean Resources Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Clean Resources Group and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Clean Resources Group N/A N/A -24.51% Zentek -1,617.24% -405.71% -301.18%

Volatility & Risk

American Clean Resources Group has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About American Clean Resources Group

Standard Metals Processing, Inc., an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc. in December 2013. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Granite Peak Resources, LLC.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

