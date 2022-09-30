Comparing Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) & Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Cresco Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 0.94 -$122.66 million ($0.45) -4.03 Cresco Labs $821.68 million 0.86 -$319.60 million ($1.22) -2.16

Ascend Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs. Ascend Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cresco Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.49% -33.06% -7.81% Cresco Labs -37.68% -2.67% -1.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ascend Wellness and Cresco Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cresco Labs 0 0 7 0 3.00

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 395.87%. Cresco Labs has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 406.78%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Ascend Wellness.

Summary

Cresco Labs beats Ascend Wellness on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

