Comparing Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) & Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Li Auto and Gogoro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $4.24 billion 5.70 -$50.44 million ($0.05) -467.31 Gogoro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gogoro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li Auto.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

22.0% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Li Auto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Gogoro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Li Auto and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto -0.90% -0.79% -0.51% Gogoro N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Li Auto and Gogoro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 0 11 0 3.00 Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00

Li Auto currently has a consensus target price of $43.24, indicating a potential upside of 85.02%. Gogoro has a consensus target price of $6.45, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Gogoro.

Summary

Li Auto beats Gogoro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Gogoro

(Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.