Comparing Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Modular Medical and Lucid Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A -$18.63 million N/A N/A Lucid Diagnostics $500,000.00 121.39 -$28.08 million ($1.57) -1.02

Modular Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucid Diagnostics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

14.8% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Modular Medical and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -774.00% -261.94% Lucid Diagnostics N/A -156.28% -104.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Modular Medical and Lucid Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Modular Medical currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.89%. Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $10.54, suggesting a potential upside of 558.85%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Modular Medical.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats Modular Medical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its lead products include EsoGuard, a laboratory developed esophageal DNA test; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

