Comparing Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and Sight Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $42.04 million 1.47 $3.86 million $1.03 16.55 Sight Sciences $48.96 million 5.96 -$62.96 million ($1.76) -3.47

Pro-Dex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sight Sciences. Sight Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 9.17% 17.27% 8.80% Sight Sciences -133.92% -36.39% -29.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Pro-Dex and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

13.7% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Sight Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sight Sciences has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pro-Dex and Sight Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Sight Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pro-Dex presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.96%. Sight Sciences has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 203.28%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats Pro-Dex on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

