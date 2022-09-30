Comparing Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) and American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM)

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) and American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and American Rare Earths and Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $3.13 billion 1.16 $321.99 million $0.74 26.58 American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Topgolf Callaway Brands has higher revenue and earnings than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Rare Earths and Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and American Rare Earths and Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.19%. Given Topgolf Callaway Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Topgolf Callaway Brands is more favorable than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and American Rare Earths and Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands 4.02% 4.17% 1.98% American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of American Rare Earths and Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands beats American Rare Earths and Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Rating)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About American Rare Earths and Materials

(Get Rating)

American Rare Earths and Materials Corp., formerly known as Element 21 Golf Company, is engaged in commercializing Rare Earth metals and extracting these metals. The Company is developing opportunities to distribute Rare Earths like Scandium, Neodymium, Europium and Lithium that may help industries launch products improved through the use of these Rare Earth metals such as hybrid cars, flat screen televisions, LED light bulbs and wind turbines. In addition, Rare Earths metals and materials may have applications in large market categories such as transportation, shipbuilding, power transmission, automotive, aerospace and others. The Company’s head office is located in Toronto, Canada and has offices and operations in the USA, Canada, Russia, and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.