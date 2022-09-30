Comparing UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) & Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UniCredit and Valley National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $17.07 billion 1.18 -$3.18 billion N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp $1.49 billion 3.71 $473.84 million $1.01 10.79

Valley National Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UniCredit.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp 27.48% 10.37% 1.16%

Dividends

This table compares UniCredit and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UniCredit and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 2 8 0 2.80 Valley National Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

UniCredit currently has a consensus target price of $13.94, suggesting a potential upside of 180.54%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.03%. Given UniCredit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of UniCredit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats UniCredit on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions. In addition, the company provides corporate finance, capital structure, and rating advisory, as well as patient capital, financial sponsor solutions, and sustainable finance solutions. It servs retail, corporate, and public sector customers, as well as international companies and institutional clients. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. It also invests in various securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and provides international banking services, such as standby and documentary letters of credit, and related products, as well as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers services, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company offers investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts and custom -tailored investment strategies for various retirement plans. Further, it provides trust services, such as living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration to individuals; tax credit advisory services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as owns real estate related investments. Additionally, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, and safe deposit facility services. As of December 31,2021, it operated 232 branch offices in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. The company was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

