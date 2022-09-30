CompliFi Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week (COMFI)

CompliFi (COMFI) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, CompliFi has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. CompliFi has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $14,575.00 worth of CompliFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CompliFi coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CompliFi

CompliFi’s launch date was November 17th, 2020. CompliFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. CompliFi’s official Twitter account is @CompliFi_Pro. The Reddit community for CompliFi is https://reddit.com/r/CompliFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CompliFi’s official website is compli.fi.

CompliFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CompliFi Protocol proposes a decentralised mechanism for issuing a wide range of financial derivatives that are fully collateralised at all times and, therefore, carry no counterparty risk. The protocol also features minimal governance, no margin calls or liquidations, and limited sensitivity to blockchain network congestion. The trade-offs required to achieve these properties are finite settlement time, fixed upper bounds on the derivatives’ payoff functions and an increased working capital requirement for the issuance process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CompliFi directly using US dollars.

