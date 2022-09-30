Compound Reaches Market Capitalization of $444.27 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $444.27 million and $97.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $61.13 or 0.00317053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00130770 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00058388 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00065415 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000860 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. Each day, approximately 2,312 COMP will be distributed to users of the protocol; the distribution is allocated to each market (ETH, USDC, DAI…), and is set through the governance process by COMP token-holders. Within each market, half of the distribution is earned by suppliers, and the other half by borrowers. Discord “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.