Connectome Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (CNTM)

Connectome (CNTM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Connectome has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges. Connectome has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and $411,945.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Connectome Profile

Connectome’s genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 140,000,000 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”.”

