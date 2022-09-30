Constellation (DAG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $247.18 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $247.18 million and $709,541.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.
About Constellation
Constellation’s genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,712,000,000 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Constellation is constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.
