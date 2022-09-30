Content Neutrality Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $125,903.06 and approximately $5.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network’s launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

