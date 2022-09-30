Contrasting Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) and Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 3,672.90 -$7.17 million ($2.71) -2.58 Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $5.14 million N/A N/A

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Data Knights Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Data Knights Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AIkido Pharma and Data Knights Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

AIkido Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 385.71%. Given AIkido Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than Data Knights Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Data Knights Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -10.81% -10.12% Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats Data Knights Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIkido Pharma

(Get Rating)

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, University of Maryland Baltimore, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Data Knights Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

