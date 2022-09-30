Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

NYSE VLRS opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 2.44. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

