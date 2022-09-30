Cook Protocol Market Cap Reaches $3.36 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,680.78 or 1.00089915 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00057710 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00064783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00081994 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol (COOK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2021. Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Cook Protocol is a platform built on Ethereum blockchain that connects retail investors with professional fund managers. The Cook Protocol provides retail investors with a diverse selection of asset management options offered by a wide variety of professional asset managers, so investors do not need to understand sophisticated concepts to ride the DeFi train. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

