Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,220 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $52,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $165.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day moving average of $199.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

