Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 427 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $168.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.18.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

