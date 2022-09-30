Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of TAN opened at $73.27 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

