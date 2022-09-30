Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,269,000 after buying an additional 802,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 118.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after buying an additional 400,500 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 71.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 892,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after buying an additional 371,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after buying an additional 326,883 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 30,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $344,328.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,474.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,228,040 shares of company stock worth $14,795,298 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on QS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

