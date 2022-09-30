Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $25.23 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,636 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $478.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.15.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

