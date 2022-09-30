Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $333,000 in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 421,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 214,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

KIE opened at $36.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

