Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 2.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 275,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

