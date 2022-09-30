Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $696,000 Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.