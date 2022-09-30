Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of SunOpta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 67.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,828 shares in the company, valued at $430,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,863 over the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

