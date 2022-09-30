Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of NAPA stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Duckhorn Portfolio
In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.