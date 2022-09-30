Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,499 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.
Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $170.34 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.05.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
