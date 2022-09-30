Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

LIN stock opened at $269.61 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

