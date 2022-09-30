Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 1,606 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,916,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 76,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 56,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

